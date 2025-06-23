Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $270.98 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.99.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

