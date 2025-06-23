Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 303,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

