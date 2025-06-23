JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariston Services Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

