JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average of $503.16.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

