iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 18.0%

Shares of EFV opened at $61.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

