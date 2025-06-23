HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 201 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Shares of TMO opened at $397.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

