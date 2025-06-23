Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Everus Construction Group worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,650,000.

Shares of ECG opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ECG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

