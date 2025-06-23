Head to Head Contrast: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) vs. Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Fobi AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.15 billion 9.18 -$124.78 million ($0.28) -262.70 Fobi AI $1.51 million 0.85 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -0.14

Profitability

Fobi AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fobi AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nutanix and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix 0.97% -21.32% 6.00% Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutanix and Fobi AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 11 1 2.93 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $90.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Fobi AI.

Volatility and Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats Fobi AI on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

