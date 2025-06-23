Head to Head Comparison: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 3 1 0 2.25 Elme Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25

Veris Residential currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -11.02% -2.62% -1.09% Elme Communities -5.79% -1.30% -0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Veris Residential pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veris Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Elme Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $271.07 million 5.17 -$23.12 million ($0.32) -46.92 Elme Communities $241.93 million 5.75 -$13.10 million ($0.15) -105.21

Elme Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elme Communities beats Veris Residential on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

