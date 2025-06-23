Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

ADI opened at $228.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

