Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

