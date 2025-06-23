Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Corteva by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after purchasing an additional 608,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7%

CTVA opened at $73.59 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

