Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.