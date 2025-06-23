Friday Financial Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Friday Financial grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Friday Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average of $331.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

