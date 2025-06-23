Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after acquiring an additional 934,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

