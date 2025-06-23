Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,332,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,985 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.