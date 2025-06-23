Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $71.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.