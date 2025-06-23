Financial Survey: Casio Computer (CSIOY) vs. Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer 3.00% 4.74% 3.07% Casio Computer Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer $1.72 billion $53.22 million 34.22 Casio Computer Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.56

Casio Computer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer. Casio Computer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Casio Computer pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Casio Computer pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

50.2% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Casio Computer has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casio Computer competitors beat Casio Computer on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casio Computer

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

