Financial Contrast: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) versus Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 1 9 1 0 2.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.66%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Flughafen Wien.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group 1.78% 5.53% 0.51% Flughafen Wien 20.54% 13.35% 9.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Flughafen Wien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $3.78 billion 0.21 $85.00 million $0.29 11.98 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.52 $234.01 million $0.69 17.32

Flughafen Wien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Group has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flughafen Wien beats Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

