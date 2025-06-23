Financial Analysis: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and Hormel Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $326.45 million 0.80 -$160.28 million ($2.28) -1.50 Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.40 $805.04 million $1.36 22.34

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hormel Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and Hormel Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 2 1 0 0 1.33 Hormel Foods 0 4 1 1 2.50

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Hormel Foods has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Hormel Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Hormel Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -49.70% N/A -23.00% Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11%

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Beyond Meat on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

