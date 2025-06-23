Endesa, S.A. (ELEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 16th

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3077 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 17.2% increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Endesa Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

