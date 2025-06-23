Endesa, S.A. (ELEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 16th

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3077 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 17.2% increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Endesa Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Endesa Company Profile
