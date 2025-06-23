Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

