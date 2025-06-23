DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 123,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,327,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

