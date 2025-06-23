David Kennon Inc Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

