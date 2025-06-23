David Kennon Inc Buys 397 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.