Critical Comparison: Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nintendo and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 1 3 1 3.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Nintendo.

This table compares Nintendo and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 23.81% 10.51% 8.50% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nintendo and Codere Online Luxembourg”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $7.65 billion 14.76 $1.84 billion $0.39 55.72 Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.61 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Risk and Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nintendo beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo



Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Codere Online Luxembourg



Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

