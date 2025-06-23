Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,500. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $816,082. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.21 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day moving average of $285.24.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

