Contrasting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.19 $2.51 billion $9.18 22.77 Microchip Technology $4.40 billion 8.45 -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -6,897.00

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out -18,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 3 14 1 2.89 Microchip Technology 0 6 13 1 2.75

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $244.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $70.15, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 19.16% 29.62% 11.55% Microchip Technology -0.01% 8.55% 3.53%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Microchip Technology on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

