Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0%

UNM stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

