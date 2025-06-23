Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $503.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.