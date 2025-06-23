Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $503.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
