Comparing Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) & Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcadis and Alfa Laval, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadis 0 0 0 2 4.00 Alfa Laval 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arcadis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arcadis pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alfa Laval pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alfa Laval pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadis and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadis N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.26% 19.01% 8.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadis and Alfa Laval”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadis $4.20 billion 1.08 $262.95 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.71 $699.19 million $1.75 23.76

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadis.

Summary

Alfa Laval beats Arcadis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M. It also provides business advisory services, including asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, operations and maintenance, and technology and information; contract solutions; cost and commercial management services; and design and engineering solutions for highways, railways, bridges, tunnels, power utilities, water utilities, ports and waterways, geotechnics, architecture, and structures, as well as building mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. In addition, the company offers digital environmental health safety and sustainability, environmental restoration, and project management solutions. Further, it provides mobility solutions for connected highways, intelligent rail and transit, integrated airports, and new mobility; places solutions; resilience solutions, such as energy transition, climate adaption, water optimization, enviro socio permitting, sustainable advisory, environmental restoration, and sustainable operations; and water supply and treatment, distribution, resource management, and industrial water and wastewater services. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

