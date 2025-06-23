Chapin Davis Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $360.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day moving average of $346.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.17.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tech, Financials, Industrials: 3 Leading Sectors of 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.