CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.
About CES Energy Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.