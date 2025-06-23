CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

