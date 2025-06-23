Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $40.43 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $182.57 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

