Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 375 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

