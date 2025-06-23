Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 147.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

