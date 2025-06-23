Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Friday Financial grew its position in Deere & Company by 76.0% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $520.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.13 and a 200 day moving average of $470.82. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

