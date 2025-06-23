Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $249.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.34. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

