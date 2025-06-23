BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period.

NYSE BMEZ opened at $14.15 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

