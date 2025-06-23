Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Tesla, CarMax, Vale, Shell, Enphase Energy, Samsara, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or support of electric vehicles, including automakers, battery producers, and charging infrastructure providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for zero-emission transportation and related technologies. The performance of EV stocks often reflects shifts in consumer demand, regulatory incentives for clean energy, and advancements in battery and charging innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.96. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,207. CarMax has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,676,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,529,066. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,583. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,045,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,522. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,966. Samsara has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,158,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

