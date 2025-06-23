Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Financial Survey

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Berry has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 258.28, meaning that its stock price is 25,728% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -4.51% 7.36% 3.41% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Berry currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry and Petroteq Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $776.50 million 0.33 $19.25 million ($0.47) -7.02 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Summary

Berry beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

