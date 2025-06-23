Analyzing Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) & Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 26.48, indicating that its stock price is 2,548% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $39.39 billion 0.64 -$4.48 billion $1.14 8.95 Farmhouse $10,000.00 26.72 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -0.50

This table compares Vodafone Group and Farmhouse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vodafone Group. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vodafone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 1 3 1 1 2.33 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services. The company also provides consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products; mobile services; logistics, fleet management, and smart metering services; WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality, as well as Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for government. In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, as well as fixed mobile convergence services; and carrier services, as well as IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals. Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms. It serves private and public sector customers in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, banking finance, healthcare, smart cities and public, agriculture, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities management industries. It offers its products and services through digital and physical channels. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.