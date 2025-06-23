Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $89,608.56 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $89,608.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,451.64. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Richard White sold 2,804 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $151,387.96.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 940,388 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,333,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

