Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

