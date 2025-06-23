90 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $497.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $422.69 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.95. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
