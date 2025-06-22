Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

