WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.49 ($0.03). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 2.49 ($0.03), with a volume of 250,004 shares changing hands.
WH Ireland Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.51.
About WH Ireland Group
WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
