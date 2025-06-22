Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAY. Barclays reduced their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,664,620 shares of company stock worth $324,520,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Waystar by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Waystar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

