Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $61,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

