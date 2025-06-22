Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

